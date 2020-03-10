There are continued worries that consumers are going to avoid social events over the next couple of months, The Hightower Report said, which will add to a backup and cancellation of orders. The lean hog market hit its lowest point since March 2 with near limit-down closes yesterday.
The “pork-only” fundamentals are bullish, The Hightower Report said, but those worries about a sharp drop in consumption is a “major bearish threat.” The pork cutout is in a minor uptrend, they said, but April hogs are failing to hold their support points.