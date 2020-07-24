In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.88 to $37.87/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $2.28 to $35.47
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 86 cents at $70.53/cwt.
“With China demand being strong, traders are nervous that with China and the U.S. closing consulates, that demand may be impacted,” The Hightower Report said. They noted an active supply pace should continue which could pull some of the premium out of the market.
“Until more is known about Chinese buying intentions via the Phase 1 trade deal, the market may remain defensive,” Sean Lusk of Walsh Trading said. “There is plenty of room to stock up ahead of a developing second wave of the virus that continues to keep supermarket pipelines for many items very tight.”