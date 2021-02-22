 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

On any sign of weakness in the pork market, futures look vulnerable to increased selling with April hogs trying to hold a strong premium to the cash, according to The Hightower Report. June hogs tested the contract highs and closed lower. Aggressive traders can sell, looking for a pullback to support at 90.82 and 90.05. April support is back at 82.72.

Lean hog calls are mixed to maybe a little higher today based on cash fundamentals, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. After mild topping signals last week including April losing 70 cents to a close below 85.20 at 84.50 while posting a bearish weekly reversal, and June & July advancing around 45 cents, prices may chop around to begin the week.

