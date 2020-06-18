In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 36 cents to $28.70/cwt.
  • National live had no comparison, reported at $24.28
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 15 cents to $28.93

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.20 at $65.47/cwt.

July hogs closed nearly unchanged after choppy trade today, according to The Hightower Report.

China is reporting a build in the country’s hog herd with 3.9 percent expansion in May, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.