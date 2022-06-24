People are also reading…
The U.S. is killing fewer hogs, but it is storing more pork, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Pork in storage goes along with low exports down the first quarter 21% and especially to China who was a large buyer of U.S. frozen pork for their storage. Now, China is buying their own pork for storage.
The hog market closed sharply lower on the day Thursday. Ideas that the recent inflation surge will lower demand has helped to pressure the hog market, according to The Hightower Report.