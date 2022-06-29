In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.40 to $121.18/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.04 higher to $123.64
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.09 to $108.56/cwt.
The latest Hogs and Pigs report was neutral. “August hogs chopped around in the lower part of the previous day's range after trading to their lowest level since June 15,” the Hightower Report said. “…The June Hogs and Pigs report, which was released after the close, came in sharply neutral.”
“Front month hogs are trading slightly lower, while deferred months are higher despite a gain in cash, but a drop of 3.56 in the cutout,” Total Farm Marketing said. “China is relaxing their Covid restrictions, which should improve export demand. National Direct Afternoon report has cash up 4.65. Hog slaughter projected at 468,000.”