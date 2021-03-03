Turnaround Tuesday lean hog trading left futures triple digits weaker through the June contract, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. April closed at $85.35 and May was $87.92 at the close. The CME Lean Hog Index was $81.90 on the 26th, up $1.20. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price was $2.28 higher in the PM update to $80.93. Pork cutout futures were also triple digits weaker, led by a $1.60 drop to $100 flat in July contracts.
Lean Hogs
