Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was 72 cents lower to $96.10/cwt.
  • National live was up $2.36 to $76.58
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $98.85

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 77 cents to $110.24/cwt.

“Another yo-yo day in the market, after prices trended lower yesterday, prices were up today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…It was nice to see front-month contracts post triple-digit gains today, but the market is still very uncertain where to go from here. Hogs traders were hopeful today on a higher cash prospect, however, limited by lower pork cutouts.”

October hogs are trading at a big discount to cash markets.

“The current premium could be justified when considering the five-year average cash index is down near 60.00 by early September,” the Hightower Report said. “Weekly average weights fell to 276.9 pounds from 277.6 last week and 279 a year ago. Weights typically bottom around this time of year.”

