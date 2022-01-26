In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $3.84 to $68.29/cwt.
- National live up $2.70 to $57.16.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $2.72 to $74.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.14 to $94.60.
Weights for Iowa/Minnesota are slightly higher than last week, but lower than last year. “Year ago weights were historically high and this suggests some hogs are backed up in the country,” The Hightower Report said.
Hog markets “took a pause overall” with mixed trade today, but the cash market “is making the market nervous,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly export sales will be released on Thursday morning and could help establish the price trend going into the end of the week.”