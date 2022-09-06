In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 62 cents to 98.30/cwt.
- National live was $78.51.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $6.21 to $108.74/cwt.
National carcass cutout was not reported.
Funds were sellers of 9,468 contracts reducing their new long position to 54,000 contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Packers are dropping cash hog prices. They have to do something — they are still losing money, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. No business can keep their doors open with big compiling losses.