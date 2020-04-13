The pork market looks to remain “quite volatile” over the near term as supply and demand disruption continue, said The Hightower Report.
The market will closely monitor the temporary closing of the Smithfield Foods large processing plant in Sioux Falls. The plant was initially to be shut down just a few days for cleaning, but after several more COVID-19 cases, it may close longer.
“If the plant stays closed, cash market weakness could be significant,” The Hightower Report said. “A plant closure is normally a very bearish force, but these are uncertain times.”
A jump in exports and the outlook for slower production are positive short-term forces and the futures discount to cash may also support June hog prices, the report said.