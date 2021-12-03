 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. Carcass values have been trending higher this week, but at midday, as retail pork carcasses were surged 9.31 higher, and held most of those gains into the close, finishing 5.72 higher to 88.09, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Lean hog futures added another triple digits to the bounce yesterday, closing as much as $1.87 higher in the front months on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s national average afternoon base hog price for Thursday was $57.87, after an 8 cent pullback. CME’s lean hog Index was $70.27 on Nov. 30, which was 23 cents higher.

