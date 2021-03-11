 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 40 cents to $86.05/cwt.
  • National live was up 40 cents to $65.23
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $87.24

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.02 to $99.69/cwt.

Despite the new strain of ASF, “packers have ample supplies for now,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Pork values continue to advance higher in the market, helping spur higher trade in the hog contracts, The Hightower Report said. “That China will remain an active importer of U.S. pork over the near term has helped to support,” they said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

