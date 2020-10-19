Pork export sales last Friday were weak at 26,803 metric tons, the lowest in eight weeks, Allendale said. After last week’s 60,195-ton sale this was a clear disappointment. On a brighter note, year-to-date pork sales are at 1,794,628 tons (19% over last year).
China’s third-quarter pork production is pegged at 8.4 million tons, up 18% from a year ago, according to The Hightower Report. This was the first quarter since 2018 to show a year-on-year increase in pork production. Traders expected production to be down another 20% for 2020, but production in the first nine months has only dropped 10.8% from a year ago.