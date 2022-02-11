In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 28 cents to $82.36/cwt.
- National live down 3 cents to $64.73/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 31 cents to $90.38/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up 8.48 to $109.96/cwt.
Weekly export sales were 40% behind last week and down 71% from the four-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Even though pork is cheaper than beef, the margin that a retailer can mark up on pork compared to the mark up on beef will begin to limit the amount of pork a retailer will buy. , according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.