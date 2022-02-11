 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 28 cents to $82.36/cwt.
  • National live down 3 cents to $64.73/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 31 cents to $90.38/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up 8.48 to $109.96/cwt.

Weekly export sales were 40% behind last week and down 71% from the four-week average, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Even though pork is cheaper than beef, the margin that a retailer can mark up on pork compared to the mark up on beef will begin to limit the amount of pork a retailer will buy. , according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“A setback could be in the cards soon in this overbought market, especially if the cash market were to soften,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hot markets are calling mixed to higher this morning as the market “continues to seek a top,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The entire complex i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures are called mixed after yesterday’s wide trading ranges ended with triple digit losses in the April and May contracts, Total Farm M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures settled lower yesterday on profit taking, while cash indicators catch up, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. “Lean ho…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News