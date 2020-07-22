In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 66 cents to $34.25/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $2.82 to $35.31
Yesterday hog weights dropped to 277.47 live and 208.49 carcass, according to ADM Investor Services. That may be attributable to weather conditions or some other factor.
The surge in pork cut-out values over the past several days has helped to provide some underlying support to the hog market, according to The Hightower Report.