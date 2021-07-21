In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.06 to $106.78/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $109.60
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.75 to $122.09/cwt.
Hog markets saw strong cash prices on Tuesday, supporting futures prices all day Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are expected to stay aggressive due to demand,” they said.
Caution is warranted for bull traders as the market may be reaching overbought levels, The Hightower Report said. “The markets close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”