 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $2.23 to $92.95/cwt.
  • National live was up 53 cents to $72.01
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $95.19

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 7 cents to $109.01/cwt.

Hog markets may see prices rebound, Total Farm Marketing said, as the trade starts to look beyond the holiday. However, the lower cash market and falling cutout prices “do not bode well for the futures.”

Hog markets are also dealing with weakness from outside markets as the bearish tone continues to loom over ag market, The Hightower report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Hogs are called mixed to higher following strong buying support to end last week as prices broke out of the most recent consolidation range,”…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

October hogs closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as traders see sluggish export demand and increasing domestic supply as a bearish s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News