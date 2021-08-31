In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.23 to $92.95/cwt.
- National live was up 53 cents to $72.01
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $95.19
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 7 cents to $109.01/cwt.
Hog markets may see prices rebound, Total Farm Marketing said, as the trade starts to look beyond the holiday. However, the lower cash market and falling cutout prices “do not bode well for the futures.”
Hog markets are also dealing with weakness from outside markets as the bearish tone continues to loom over ag market, The Hightower report said.