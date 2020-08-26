In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.38 to $43.66/cwt.
- National live was no reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 34 cents to $42.62
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.91 to $71.90/cwt.
“Slaughter should remain above year ago levels into September and October,” The Hightower Report said. “As a result, it will be important to see very active exports in the week ahead.”
“A positive tone to US-China trade relations is positive and will be needed to keep exports running strong,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October futures made a bearish key reversal today, and with stochastics overbought, we could see some follow-through lower. December and February hogs were able to avoid bearish key reversals.”