June hogs remained in a steep downtrend during the period of normally strong cash market trends, according to The Hightower Report. Even with $8 corn, hog weights have remained stubbornly high as producers have been hopeful to sell hogs at higher prices into late May and June. At this point it may take a bulge in pork production to clean up the backlog of hogs in the country as heavier weight hogs are marketed.
The trend is lower in the near-term and the hog market is oversold, but the triggers to bring money flow back into the hog market are still lacking, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. On Thursday, futures closed sharply lower as technical selling broke hog prices to new near-term lows as grain price surged after the USDA supply-demand report was released.