 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

June hogs remained in a steep downtrend during the period of normally strong cash market trends, according to The Hightower Report. Even with $8 corn, hog weights have remained stubbornly high as producers have been hopeful to sell hogs at higher prices into late May and June. At this point it may take a bulge in pork production to clean up the backlog of hogs in the country as heavier weight hogs are marketed.

The trend is lower in the near-term and the hog market is oversold, but the triggers to bring money flow back into the hog market are still lacking, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. On Thursday, futures closed sharply lower as technical selling broke hog prices to new near-term lows as grain price surged after the USDA supply-demand report was released.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs fell into the weekend as Friday’s triple-digit losses left the week red, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. Pork cutout futures also fad…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

June hog contracts are “showing a downward trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. Prices are at their lowest level since January, with the entire …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

More talk of short-term weights staying higher is weighing on the hog market, The Hightower Report said. “A sharp drop in Chinese meat imports…

Lean Hogs

The hog market is called mixed after finding some late-session buying on Tuesday, allowing nearby contracts to end the day in positive territo…

Lean Hogs

The strong price action on the day leaves more upside room for hog prices to challenge back to the 100-day moving average and the 10-day movin…

Lean hogs

The hog market is showing a “very oversold short-term technical setup,” The Hightower Report said. “The short-term downside looks a bit limited.”

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News