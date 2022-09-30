In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 3.27 to 85.08/cwt.
- National live up 34 cents to $72.79/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not available.
National carcass cutout down 1.21 to $97.59/cwt.
This was the ninth consecutive quarter of year over year declines in the hog supply, according to The Hightower Report.
The Hogs & Pigs report was neutral to friendly with: all hogs & pigs down 1%, kept for marketing down 1%, kept for breeding down 1%, according to Total Farmn Marketing.