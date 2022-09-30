 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 3.27 to 85.08/cwt.
  • National live up 34 cents to $72.79/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass not available.

National carcass cutout down 1.21 to $97.59/cwt.

This was the ninth consecutive quarter of year over year declines in the hog supply, according to The Hightower Report.

The Hogs & Pigs report was neutral to friendly with: all hogs & pigs down 1%, kept for marketing down 1%, kept for breeding down 1%, according to Total Farmn Marketing.

Buyers in the hog market “may emerge soon” which would help support prices, The Hightower Report said. “A short-term low may be in place.”

Traders are watching hogs this morning as the front months of lean hog futures market closed with triple digit losses Friday. Pork cutout futu…

The extreme basis in hog markets has commercial buyers potentially emerging soon, The Hightower Report said. That would help support the marke…

In the USDA Hogs and Pigs Report, the inventory came in below the low end of trade expectations “This is a bullish development,” The Hightower…

While the wide basis has been a positive force for lean hog futures over the last couple of weeks, the shift to a higher slaughter pace and th…

