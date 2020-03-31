In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 82 cents to $53.63/cwt.
- National live was up 1 cent to $45.33
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 65 cents lower to $55.55
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $5.67 to $65.04/cwt.
Traders have concerns about slaughter pace. “Traders are concerned that slaughterhouses will see bottlenecks to slow the slaughter pace and backup hogs in the country,” the Hightower Report said. “June hogs closed higher after posting contract low and the key reversal is a supportive technical development.”
“A large packing plant in Canada has closed for the next two weeks after nine employees tested positive for coronavirus,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Fears of the same thing happening in the US are adding to concerns that animals will further back up. The positive closes in deferred contracts was likely due to some short covering and technical correction from recent losses.”