In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $4.37 lower to $108.65/cwt.
- National live was $79.42, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $110.34
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 6 cents to $113.90/cwt.
Pork export sales climbed higher compared to the previous week. “Pork export sales at 28,600 - up from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August hogs still remain at stiff discount to cash, could discourage new selling. Hog slaughter projected at 457,000. Cash lean index for June 28: down 1.19 at 113.00.”
Analysts are watching trends in the cash market. “The market remains at a significant discount to the cash market but the cash trend is clearly down,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are also nervous about a seasonal increase in supply and the potential for sluggish pork demand due to high retail pork prices.”