In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 28 cents to $72.65/cwt.
- National live unchanged at $53.57/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 1.94 to $73.10/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 2.41 to $79.09/cwt.
To get higher pork prices packers are killing fewer hogs. Slaughter this week compared to last week is down 16,000 hogs and 146,000 better than last year at this time, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
Talk of the oversold condition of the market and a bounce in pork prices heelpd to support an early rall., according to the Hightower Report.