In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 6 cents to $109.79/cwt.
- National live was up 54 cents to $84.88
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $113.38
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.21 to $119.22/cwt.
News that China is continuing to book U.S. pork is helping support the market, The Hightower Report said. “China has made the most purchases so far this year at 280,742 tonnes,” they said.
The lean hog market is seeing decreasing weights, “indicating marketings are current,” Total Farm Marketing said.