In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up 9 cents to $50.31/cwt.
- National live was 10 cents higher to $39.48
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 34 cents to $49.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 21 cents to $65.02/cwt.
“The export sales pace is very strong and could increase in the months just ahead, as China still has the need for a significant amount of pork,” the Hightower Report said. “The issue has been the pork cut-out values trading down at the lowest level since March. Pork cut-out values at midsession today came in at $67.67, up $4.37 on the day.”
“Carcass values are at their lowest level since March 2019 despite huge sales of pork to China this year vs. the average pace,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China pork prices are continuing their rally and were up 2.75% overnight. Still, traders are worried about the longer-term demand impacts due to the coronavirus.”