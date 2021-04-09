 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

“The drop in pig prices in China may be a bearish force,” The Hightower Report said this morning. “There is no sign of a peak yet but the market is overbought and export news could turn sour if China demand begins to slow,” The Hightower Report said.

However, hogs are steady to higher this morning amid a strong fundamental and technical foundation, according to Total Farm Marketing. “All in all, the hog market is still looking for a top despite being over-bought,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

