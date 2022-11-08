 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 94 cents to $85.18/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 61 cents to $88.07/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 1.92 to $95.03/cwt.

USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday was 494k head. That compares to 486k head last week and 469k head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Unless packers revise slaughter down from Monday at 494,000 hogs, Monday’s kill was the largest one day slaughter back to early 2020 before Covid hit packing plant employees slowing slaughter followed by hog and sow liquidation march through June 2020, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

