In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.60 to $78.06/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was reported at $79.06/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 12 cents to $81.52/cwt.
The spread between April and June Lean Hogs bears watching. It settled at $14.10 Monday. When April goes off the board, it is likely to see June go off around $10.00 over, but with more hogs now in the spring and summer when spread used to widen because of fewer winter farrowings, the spread could be much narrower, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
The carnage continues unabated as Apl Hogs have dropped $10 in just 7 trading days! It appeared for a long time the early Feb lows would hold but when they didn’t, the “flood gates” opened.
We feel the mkt’s precipitous drop will certainly attract some demand – as We approach the Spring Barbeque Season, according to William D. Moore of AgMaster.