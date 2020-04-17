Daily cash hog information was not available due to USDA technical difficulties.
“Pork values have begun to rebound due to reduced slaughter, but traders are still worried about packers’ ability to stay open if workers contract coronavirus,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China hog slaughter for Q1 was down 30% from last year, and as their economy begins to reopen, strong imports of U.S. pork should continue.”
"There is still no technical sign of a near-term low, and until there is more confidence that slaughter plants will be able to catch up on lost production from this week, the market may stay on the defensive,” the Hightower Report said. “The surge higher for pork cut-out values yesterday will help to encourage other packing plants to increase their slaughter pace.”