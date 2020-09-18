In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $2.35 to $60.26/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $4.66 to $60.03
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 50 cents to $87.53/cwt.
There is a surge in pork value as the trade anticipates even better exports ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
China remains the biggest buyer with 35,927 tons and has now booked 635,000 tons of U.S. pork so far this year, according to Stewart-Peterson.