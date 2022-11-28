In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 27 cents to $83.22/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $84.98, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.89 to $89.52/cwt.
Traders are watching production and pork price trends. “The shift in production into the first quarter is a bearish force and the market has seen active long liquidation selling,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork product prices are already in a downtrend and the market is probing for a cheap enough pork value to attract new interest.”
“The selling pressure started last week in the hog market, and prices rolled through key support levels during the session, triggering additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Prices closed at their lowest levels since mid-October, and the weak price close leaves additional room to the downside available on Tuesday.”