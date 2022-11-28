 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up 27 cents to $83.22/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $84.98, with no comparison to the prior day

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.89 to $89.52/cwt.

Traders are watching production and pork price trends. “The shift in production into the first quarter is a bearish force and the market has seen active long liquidation selling,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork product prices are already in a downtrend and the market is probing for a cheap enough pork value to attract new interest.”

“The selling pressure started last week in the hog market, and prices rolled through key support levels during the session, triggering additional long liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Prices closed at their lowest levels since mid-October, and the weak price close leaves additional room to the downside available on Tuesday.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“While packer profit margins are in the black, pork prices continue to push lower and this kept the cash market trend down,” CHS Hedging said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Front month lean hog futures are starting this week in the red, after ending last week in the read, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

Lean hogs

With the steady downtrend in the pork market, The Hightower Report said today that it “cannot rule out further weakness in the cash market ove…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

December hogs closed moderately higher on the session yesterday after a lower opening. “In addition, supply has not come in as high as traders…

Lean hogs

Hog production is coming in below expectations, “and weights are light,” The Hightower Report said. “Consider selling out-of-money December ho…

Lean hogs

While packer profit margins are in the black, pork prices continue to push lower and this kept the cash market trend down, The Hightower Repor…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News