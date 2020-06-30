In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 14 cents higher to $28.45/cwt.
- National live was up 88 cents to $24.12
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 4 cents to $28.57
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.09 lower to $63.12/cwt.
Despite some positive technical developments for hog markets, the short-term cash outlook was more negative. “However, the short-term cash news continues to carry a bearish demand tilt,” the Hightower Report said. “Bullish traders are hoping to see improving pork cut-out values over the near term.”
“Slaughter numbers are above kill numbers for the same time last year and are still increasing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Light carcass weights have helped to avoid overwhelming pork demand, but… pork values may have trouble rallying. Export sales will be a key statistic to watch in the coming weeks after China has promised to ramp up purchases of US farm goods.”