In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 13 cents higher to $50.55/cwt.
- National live was 14 cents lower to $39.66
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.58 to $50.81
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.74 to $74.24/cwt.
“China pig prices are up over 7% for the month so far, and coming into the Lunar New Year holiday, most are expecting Chinese purchases to increase,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Still, near-record production due to heavy weights and high slaughter is keeping domestic supply extremely heavy.”
Current conditions in pork markets continue to contribute to a long-term selling trend. “The premium of futures to the cash market is adding to the long liquidation selling trend,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $74.50, up $2.00 on the day.”