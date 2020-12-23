In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 88 cents to $50.44/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.62 to $50.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.18 at $69.34/cwt.
Today’s report “was in line with estimates,” Christopher Lehner said. The spring’s drop in prices “did next to nothing to reduce hog inventory for 2021. It looks like COVID farm payments made up for losses.”
Pork export sales were down from last week, “but the second highest since Nov. 5,” The Hightower Report said. Mexico was the largest buyer this week.