The technical action is positive and impressive, but with so much meat to absorb this quarter, the upside appears limited, The Hightower Report said. Further, “prices look cheap and the market is probing for some type of major low,” according to The Hightower Report.
August hogs made their first close above the 20-day moving average resistance level Monday since June 9. “This is a very positive technical development, especially coupled with the bullish stochastic crossover seen last week,” said Stewart-Peterson.