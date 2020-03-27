Traders had concerns about the short-term supply. “Weakness in the pork cut-out values this week has traders nervous over a bulge in production and the USDA Hogs and Pigs report confirmed a hefty short-term supply,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $74.76, down $2.85 on the day.”
“There’s large supplies definitely overpowering demand,” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities said. “…And with the exports so sluggish, it makes it so difficult. Even though China has opened the doors and started to buy some, there are concerns because they’ve imposed 14-day port of quarantine, which means it’s going to be very difficult to keep the pipeline going.”