Lean hogs

Hogs are expected to see some follow-through from yesterday’s lower trading day as technical selling is being fueled by demand worries and a weaker cash price to open the week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The weak close at the lower end of the trading range for the day, opens the door for additional technical selling today.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

