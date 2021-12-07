Hogs are expected to see some follow-through from yesterday’s lower trading day as technical selling is being fueled by demand worries and a weaker cash price to open the week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The weak close at the lower end of the trading range for the day, opens the door for additional technical selling today.”
Lean hogs
Related to this story
Most Popular
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
The market remains technically overbought and has seen some chart damage this week. Average hog weights have remained stubbornly high and sugg…
Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. Carcass values have been trending higher this week, but at midday, as ret…
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:National carcass base up $1.35 to $57.95/cwt.National live price do…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Pork cutout futures closed the last trade day of November mixed, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. December gained the most with a 97-ce…
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Front-month lean hog futures ended mixed on Wednesday with gains in the front months and losses in the deferred months, said Alan Brugler of B…
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;