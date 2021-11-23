Limited slaughter rates this week is expected to keep the cash market “extremely soft,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Cash markets are probing for a short-term low, but the trend remains down for now,” The Hightower Report said.
Limited slaughter rates this week is expected to keep the cash market “extremely soft,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Cash markets are probing for a short-term low, but the trend remains down for now,” The Hightower Report said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.