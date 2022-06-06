 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up 11 cents to $112.20.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.62 to $116.08.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 59 cents to $108.79.

July hogs were moderately lower on the day as the thought was that export demand could be sluggish due to high prices, according to The Hightower Report.

Hog weights are above a year ago and above the five-year average, according to Total Farm Marketing.

