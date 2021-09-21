In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 1.18 to $78.14/cwt.
- National live not rose 2.13 to $62.99/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $78.44.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 13 cents to $102.76/cwt.
China’s imports of pork have remained above last year while Mexico pork imports have increased significantly, said Total Farm Marketing.
USDA’s estimated Monday hog slaughter under federal inspection at 478k head, compared to 479k for the same Monday last year and 471 for last week’s start, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.