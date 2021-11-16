In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 30 cents to $57.16/cwt.
- National live down 6.11 to $44.00/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $57.46/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 6.16 to $87.77/cwt.
Front month lean hog futures were up by triple digit this morning through June ’22, with $1.72 gains in the Feb contract, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Holidays will cause hog supplies to get backed up as processing speeds will slow, according to Total Farm Marketing.