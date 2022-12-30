People are also reading…
The last day of the trading year follows losses for Hogs on Thursday. February led the hog complex lower on Thursday, giving back $2.12 on the day. Futures are still well above the Index and don’t have to converge until mid-February and expiration, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
February hogs are holding a premium of near $9.00 to the cash market which is normal for this time of the year, The Hightower Report said today. However, the shift in pork production from the 4th quarter to the first quarter this year is the second most bearish setup since at least 1977, The Report said.