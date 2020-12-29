 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 24 cents to $50.06/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 58 cents to $50.52

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 51 cents to $72.36/cwt.

Lean hogs has been “rangebound” and there isn’t a whole lot to do, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He noted there is possible upside, but to wait until there is any true movement.

The winter storm boosted prices in the lean hog market today, combined with the boost in pork values yesterday, taking out Monday’s highs, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures were 17 to 22 cents higher in the nearby contracts, with May down a nickel, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. This afte…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Slaughter numbers should stay heavy into the first half on the year, weighing on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. Expect calls to be mixed…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market found a lack of bullish news today in shortened trade, Total Farm Marketing said. The market is “waiting for next week when market …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

February hogs closed lower on Thursday, but they stayed inside Wednesday's strong range-up day, according to The Hightower Report. The Hogs an…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

With no “bullish surprise” in the Hogs and Pigs report yesterday, the market is forced to deal with ample supply and sluggish demand, The High…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News