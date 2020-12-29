In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 24 cents to $50.06/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 58 cents to $50.52
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 51 cents to $72.36/cwt.
Lean hogs has been “rangebound” and there isn’t a whole lot to do, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He noted there is possible upside, but to wait until there is any true movement.
The winter storm boosted prices in the lean hog market today, combined with the boost in pork values yesterday, taking out Monday’s highs, The Hightower Report said.