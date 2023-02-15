People are also reading…
The market has seen an impressive rally off of the February 7 low which will help alleviate some of the oversold condition. “Talk of a seasonal decline in production which could support a rally in the cash market helped to support the two-day surge,” The Hightower Report said today.
The February lean hog contract went off the board at $75.67 yesterday as the other nearby contracts closed Tuesday up by 55 to 90 cents, which for April took prices back to the late Jan highs. April leads the way of near futures now, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.