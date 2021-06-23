 Skip to main content
“The collapse in pork product prices is a bearish force but the market may have fallen too far, too fast with futures trading well discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said. Open interest is still relatively high and managed money the fund traders held a hefty net long position in the last COT update, The Report said.

The weak close on Tuesday was disappointing, as prices tried to move higher with triple digit gains, but the tone in the hog market is softer at this time, Total Farm Marketing said.

