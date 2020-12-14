In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 6 cents to $53.55/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 6 cents to $53.74
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.68 to $77.03/cwt.
There is a little volatility in the hog market but there is optimism due to the vaccine rollout and exports to China, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
February hogs closed sharply higher on the session and back up near the cash market after the jump in pork values last week had left the market looking oversold, according to The Hightower Report.
