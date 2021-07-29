In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.22 to $102.58/cwt.
- National live was up $6.27 to $82.08
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported $105.99
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.10 at $123.87/cwt.
Hog futures were bouncing back today on strong export news, Total Farm Marketing said, “even though China still not buying.”
The hog market corrected in June “anticipating a major slow-down in Chinese imports,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “But they didn’t fully materialize and they market has since recovered.” He said the reopening of restaurants and concerns may offset any China demand losses for the moment.