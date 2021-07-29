 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.22 to $102.58/cwt.
  • National live was up $6.27 to $82.08
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported $105.99

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.10 at $123.87/cwt.

Hog futures were bouncing back today on strong export news, Total Farm Marketing said, “even though China still not buying.”

The hog market corrected in June “anticipating a major slow-down in Chinese imports,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “But they didn’t fully materialize and they market has since recovered.” He said the reopening of restaurants and concerns may offset any China demand losses for the moment.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Volatility and strength in the grain markets “led to some pause” in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Like beef, pork cash markets have been quiet to start the week and looking for strength, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

October hogs opened higher yesterday and pushed up to the highest level since June 16 but closed moderately lower on the day and took out the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

There is still no technical sign of a short-term peak with October hogs making new highs on Friday. However, any sign of weakness for pork pro…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News