Hog markets are seeing technical buying and “some short covering” after last week’s technical close supported the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly charts posted a hook reversal and a possible double bottom on the charts last week, and saw some follow through to start the week.”
Markets “appear to have put in a significant low” as of last Thursday, The Hightower Report said, but cash prices are opening a door for lower trade. “Cash markets continue to weaken, led by further weakness in the pork product markets.”