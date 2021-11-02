 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Hog markets are seeing technical buying and “some short covering” after last week’s technical close supported the market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Weekly charts posted a hook reversal and a possible double bottom on the charts last week, and saw some follow through to start the week.”

Markets “appear to have put in a significant low” as of last Thursday, The Hightower Report said, but cash prices are opening a door for lower trade. “Cash markets continue to weaken, led by further weakness in the pork product markets.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

