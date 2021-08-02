 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 70 cents to $101.00/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota was not reported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.82 to $128.71/cwt.

Cash process continue to weaken in pork, but futures are rallying “despite that fact,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Is China looking for cheaper prices or is their internal supply sufficient?”

The hog market “looks vulnerable to a recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said, but long term factors could limit rallies. “China demand is sluggish and supply numbers are on the rise, so rallies look like selling opportunities.”

